Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES FRANCIS DONNELLY. View Sign Obituary

DONNELLY, CHARLES FRANCIS Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Monday, May 20, 2019 in his 65th year. Charles was a devout Catholic and a Knight of Columbus, he shared the gift of ministry at the Good Samaritan Seniors Home. He began his career as a Steel Gang Foreman with C.P.R. and later as the Road Superintendent of Mulmur Township. Beloved husband of Jennifer La Chapelle. Loved father of James (Alexandra), and Madelaine "Maddi". Brother of John (Katie), Joe (Louise), Richard (Joyce), Ann (Allan), Henry (Diane), Chris (Debbie), Mary Rose (Heather). Charles will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 190 King St. S., Alliston, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. If so desired memorial donations to St. Paul the Apostle Church would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, 705-435-3535.

Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close