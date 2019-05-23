DONNELLY, CHARLES FRANCIS Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Monday, May 20, 2019 in his 65th year. Charles was a devout Catholic and a Knight of Columbus, he shared the gift of ministry at the Good Samaritan Seniors Home. He began his career as a Steel Gang Foreman with C.P.R. and later as the Road Superintendent of Mulmur Township. Beloved husband of Jennifer La Chapelle. Loved father of James (Alexandra), and Madelaine "Maddi". Brother of John (Katie), Joe (Louise), Richard (Joyce), Ann (Allan), Henry (Diane), Chris (Debbie), Mary Rose (Heather). Charles will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 190 King St. S., Alliston, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. If so desired memorial donations to St. Paul the Apostle Church would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, 705-435-3535.

