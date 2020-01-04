Home

GILL, CHARLES FREDERICK It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Frederick Gill at the age of 70 after a valiant battle with cancer on December 2, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Charles will be missed by his loving wife Carol Garnett as well as many family and friends. Charles lived over half his life in East York and was a graduate of the University of Toronto (1973). A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 812 Hortop Street, Oshawa, Ontario with a reception to follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Tampa Bay, a non-profit orgnization providing needed support for Florida's abused and neglected children. The secure Internet link for contributions is www.herotoachild.org For a full obituary, tributes and memories, please visit www.charles-gill.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
