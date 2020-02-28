|
BARKER, CHARLES GEORGE Charles George Barker, son of George Henry and Mabel Anna (nee Stewart) Barker born August 15, 1938, passed away peacefully in Halifax, February 25, 2020 surrounded by family. A third generation farmer at Headford, ON, Charlie moved to Nova Scotia to be close to his sister Elisabeth in 2015. In his youth, Charlie attended Headford School, and was an active participant in Junior Farmers and Four-H. Charlie was awarded for his detailed leaf and animal wood carvings at the Toronto Canadian and Pacific National Exhibitions. His love of community and generous nature was completely unsurpassed. Charlie was often found cutting grass, plowing driveways, helping neighbours to make repairs, and caring for Headford United Church. He had a special affinity for all his animals, and was always accompanied by a beloved dog; his last companion was Ande, a Border Collie. Charlie was a self-taught, lifelong learner. He was an avid collector of farm memorabilia, loved history and surrounded himself with books. As a skilled hunter, he attended many turkey shoots and was a "crack shot". In later years, he enjoyed travelling far and wide to attend farm auctions. Survived by sister Elisabeth Jane (nee Barker) Macmillan, nephew George Edward Macmillan (Wilma); nieces Heather Ann Macmillan (André) and Andrea Jane Macmillan (Derek), and nephew Gordon Allan Macmillan (Tara). Fondly remembered by thirteen grand nephews and nieces: Alicia, Luke, Eric, Jonathon; Esmé, Louis; James, Mabel, Henrik; Emma, Jillian, Charlie and Kyle. Despite his passing to the fields of heaven, Charlie's loving and generous spirit will live in us always. Donations can be made to the Canadian Lung Association.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2020