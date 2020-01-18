|
|
BROCHU, CHARLES GEORGE Age 90, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 with his children by his side. Bud was a man of strength and dignity. Charles (Bud) was preceded in death by his wife Gertrude (nee Rose), son Steven and grandson Timothy. Left to remember and honour Bud are his children Michele (Matt Del Duca) and Robert, his grandchildren Bree-Anne (Colin Passy), Christopher, Alexander, Danielle, Nichole and Julianne, and his great-granddaughter Logan. Beloved eldest brother of Catherine Beaton (Gary), Joan Hanlon (Leo), the late Gregg (Obedia), and the late David Sullivan (Penny) and brother-in-law of Lucy (Vern). Remembered lovingly by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Following a Mass on Saturday, February 8th at St. Rose of Lima Parish Church, 3216 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto, at 11:00 a.m., the family will greet friends for a celebration of life at Prague Restaurant located at 450 Scarborough Golf Club Rd., Toronto, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bud's name to the Alzheimer Society. A private burial took place on January 7, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery. The Brochu family would like to extend its gratitude to all the staff at Chartwell Pickering City Centre Retirement Residence for their attentiveness and loving care and the nurses in the Lakeridge Health Oshawa Palliative Care for their compassion. Bud, you were always our rock and our guide. You were always there for us. You will live in the hearts and minds of all who love you. Rest in Peace.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020