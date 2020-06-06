CHARLES GEORGE BROWNELL
BROWNELL, CHARLES GEORGE 1945 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chuck Brownell, on June 4, 2020, at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Husband and best friend to Gail for 51 years. Chuck was the son of the late Rev. Gordon and Mary Brownell. Beloved brother of Gordon (deceased), Bryon (deceased), Victoria, Cameron, Naomi and Ruth. A very special uncle to numerous nephews and nieces. Chuck was a Director with WSIB for many years and also with International Health Care. He loved sports and played most of them well. Upon retirement, he enjoyed golfing at Cedarhurst, in Beaverton, during the summer and Florida, in the winter. Every spring Chuck greatly enjoyed starting plants from seeds, which he harvested from his gardens the previous year. Chuck suffered from lupus for many years, however he never allowed it to slow him down. It simply made him more determined to keep going and enjoy life. A special individual, he will be greatly missed by family and many friends. Private burial to take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery Beaverton. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at a later date. If you so wish, a donation to Lupus Ontario would be most appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
