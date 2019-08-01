DUNCAN, Charles George Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital at the age of 80. Loving father to Sandra Begley, Cindy (Ken Hall), Lori (Darcy La Rose), Edward Duncan, Ashley Duncan, Casey Duncan and Lois (Shayne Bailey). Dearly missed by his 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Survived by sister Ada Thompson. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229), on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow. Memorial donations can be made to the . For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019