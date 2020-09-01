BROTHERS, Charles Graham (Retired TPS Police Officer and Investigator BMO) Passed away surrounded by his loving family at St. Michael's Hospital on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in his 87th year. Loving husband of Beverley Brothers (nee Baker). Cherished father of Shelley Brothers, Joan Hewlett (Steve), Lorie Sullivan (Marty), LeeAnne Brothers and Linda Warren (Wayne). Sadly missed by his grandchildren Jamie Hitchen (Justin), Jason Hewlett, Brent Hewlett, Bradley Hewlett, Kyle Brothers (Tiffany), Jesse Godin, Zachary Warren and his great-grandchildren Colby Rae Hitchen and Bodhi Brothers. Charles was predeceased by his sister Beverly Ann Smith (surviving husband Fred). Visitation will be held at WEAVER - West, 170 Dundas St. W., Trenton, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 140 Dundas St. W., Trenton, at 1:00 p.m. Cremation to follow and interment will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask anyone attending the visitation or mass to please call in at Weaver (613-394-2433), and leave your name and number, appointments are not required. Masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the TMHF (https://tmhfoundation.com
) or the Canadian Cancer Society
(https://www.cancer.ca
) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com