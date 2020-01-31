|
|
MACOUN, CHARLES HENRY Charlie passed away, peacefully, on January 27, 2020, just a few hours short of his 88th birthday in London, Ontario, his home for the past 3½ years. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Mary (Lambert) Macoun, loving wife, Margaret (Rutledge) Macoun, brother-in-law Ken Wood and dear friend Marjorie Bottomley. Charlie's passing is profoundly felt by his children, Jeff (Marjie) of London, Jamie (Tammy) and Michael (Elaine) of Calgary as well as sister-in-law, Ruth Wood of Bradford. Charlie was a devoted and caring grandfather to his eight grandchildren: John (Sarah), Michael, Ally (Korey), Colin, Katie (Shawn), Jenna, Peter (Maya) and Ashley (Andrew). Charlie will be greatly missed by his many friends in Newmarket and beyond, as well as those in the minor hockey world. He will be remembered as a very caring and charismatic person who always had time for all. The Macoun household was a revolving door of friends dropping in for an impromptu chat about last night's hockey game or barbeques and fun around the family pool... just because. Charles Henry Macoun was born on January 28, 1932 in Campbellford, Ontario to Fred and Mary Macoun. After his early years in Campbellford, he left for the big city of Toronto to attend St. Michael's College. Upon graduation, he immediately went to work for the Royal Bank of Canada where he enjoyed a very successful 40+ year career. Charlie was fiercely loyal to, and proud of, "the bank" and was a tremendous leader and mentor to many over the years. The friendships he made during his career extended throughout his entire life. Charlie married his sweetheart, Margaret Rutledge in 1956 and together they travelled Ontario for work before settling in Newmarket. Charlie and Marg had a busy life raising three active boys involved in every sport imaginable. While Marg kept the sports schedules organized and stomachs fed, Charlie shuffled his work schedule, so he didn't miss a track meet, baseball, football or hockey game - including practices. Family was first and foremost with Charlie and that was always a constant throughout his life. The boys could always count on Dad being in the crowd, be it a ball diamond or a hockey arena and they always looked for a "nod" from Dad during warm-up. This commitment extended beyond the high school years to University when Charlie would think nothing of driving to Sudbury, Columbus, or Miami of Ohio to support the boys. Charlie experienced every Dad's dream to see his son Jamie, play professional hockey for the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. Charlie was very proud of his three boys and the paths they have all chosen in life and would express his pride at every opportunity, taking great joy in celebrating their successes. He was also so very proud of, and loved by, his eight grandchildren. As with his own children, Charlie was always excited to hear about the grandkids most recent adventures; travels to Europe, school and sports accomplishments, a new job or new puppies. Charlie couldn't get enough! Besides friends and family, Charlie's next great passion was hockey. This passion started with his boys, as a fan and supporter, leading him to become President of the Newmarket Minor Hockey Association and, in later years, part of the group that founded the Newmarket '87s (Newmarket Hurricanes) Jr A hockey team. He held several other positions within the Ontario Hockey Association (OHL) through the years including time as an OHA Director and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the OHL provincial league. Charlie was honored for his dedication to the OHA when he received the Gold Stick award in 2003. In hockey circles, Charlie was known to be firm but fair. He was intensely passionate about the professionalism of the team and the welfare of the young hockey players, both on and off the ice. To quote his friend, Brent Ladds, "Charlie set a standard for team stability and decorum both on and off the ice. He was a disciplinarian, he possessed a community first attitude and countless numbers of players became better hockey players, but more importantly, better because of his efforts. He had a tremendous, positive influence on the game and the people around him." Although the passing of his beloved wife Margaret was a very sad period for the Macoun Family, Charlie received tremendous support of his dear friend, Marjorie Bottomley and enjoyed many wonderful vacations with lifelong friends, Alex and Gail, Art and Marg, Anne and Harry and Gerry and Diane. The family would like to thank the staff of Manor Village who were so very kind to Charlie during his brief time in London. The Macoun family would like to thank the "Bottomley Girls" for their longtime love and support of Charlie; Jet and Kai for keeping Charlie's passion for hockey alive, the many wonderful friends that have held him so close to their hearts. Donations may be made to the or a charity of your choice. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 5th, 7–9 p.m. at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 6th, 11 a.m. at St. John Chrysostom Parish, 432 Ontario Street, Newmarket. Family burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery. Please join the family for a reception at Redcrest Golf Course, 17700 Keele Street, King City. "We love you Dad, and may you rest in peace"
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020