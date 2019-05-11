ARTHUR, CHARLES "CHUCK" HUGH Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the age of 77. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Helen Arthur. Loving father to Carolyn and Lindsay. Cherished grandfather to Annabelle, Emmett, Joshua and Brandon. Charles is survived by his brother Robert and sister Margaret. A special thank you to all staff at St. Hilda's Senior Care Community as well as Humber River Hospital. His three passions were Bridge, computers and his family. In Chuck's memory, donations to St. Hilda's, 339 Dufferin St., York, ON M6E 4Z5, or the Reserve Army Lincoln and Welland Regiment, 81 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X3, would be appreciated. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main St. S., Brampton, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at North Bramalea United Church, 363 Howden Blvd., Brampton, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019