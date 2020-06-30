LYNCH, Charles Ivers August 7, 1932 - June 27, 2020 Passed away on June 27, 2020, at the age of 87. Predeceased by his dear wife Moira (nee O'Donnell), whom he honoured and loved deeply. He will be sadly missed by his children, Brendan, Hugh and Anne, and by his grandchildren, Aedan and Sarah. Friends may visit on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street). A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Timothy's Catholic Church (21 Leith Hill Road). Interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Ministries and/or to the Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council (TRIEC).