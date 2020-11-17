CHIN, CHARLES J. It is with great sadness we announce that Charles J. Chin suddenly passed away, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Charles will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Rosella and their children, Michael (Danya) and Adrienne (Adam); his 3 grandchildren, Bronson, Kira Mei and Zuzanna; and his siblings, Harry, Samuel, George (Coral), Mary (George, predeceased), Morley (Gladys), Jack (Jessie), Alan (Anne) and sister-in-law Sandy. He was predeceased by siblings James (Nancy), Albert, Frank (survived by Sandy), William (Mary), Margaret (Doug), and Gladys. Charles was born November 23, 1936 in Lucknow, Ontario, to father Charlie Chin and mother Rose Chin who emigrated from China. He grew up in a large family with 10 brothers and 3 sisters. He attended the University of Toronto and graduated from the Faculty of Pharmacy in 1962. Shortly, thereafter, he became the co-owner of Hallwyn Pharmacy in Toronto with his brothers Samuel and William marking his life-long career as a business owner and Pharmacist. He met the love of his life, Rosella Piansay and they married on May 18, 1968, settling in Toronto where they raised their two children. Charles excelled in sports throughout his entire life. In his youth, his teams won several provincial championships in baseball and hockey. He was also an avid skier, tennis player and golfer which he enjoyed with his family and friends. He loved his family with all his heart. A private interment will take place Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Plans for a celebration of life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, family or friends can make donations to their charity of choice in honour of Charles if they wish.



