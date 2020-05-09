CHARLES JAMES "CHARLIE" JESS
JESS, CHARLES JAMES "CHARLIE" Unexpectedly passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 53 years of age. Beloved son of late Jim and late Alice Jess. Loving brother of late Kathleen. Dear nephew of Marion (late Murray) Hopps. Charlie will also be fondly remembered by his family and friends. A private family graveside service was held at Highland Memory Gardens, Toronto. In Charlie's memory, donations may be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation or to the OSPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
