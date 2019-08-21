WIGGINS, CHARLES MacDONALD Died at the age of 87, in Scarborough, Ontario, on Friday, August 16, 2019. After a long illness, he went home to be with the Lord. Born on October 5, 1931 in Bridgetown, Barbados. He had a successful career at Mt. Sinai Hospital as a Chief Microbiologist. Predeceased by his wife Elaine. Survived by his sister, Jean Clements and many nieces and nephews. Will also be fondly remembered by his longtime friend, Yvonne Shelton and family. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Toronto, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.

