RIDLEY, DR. CHARLES MAYNARD (BUD) November 8, 1925 - May 12, 2020 Our Dad gently slipped away from us on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born in New Jersey to Sarah (Wright) and Charles Maynard. He grew up in New Toronto and was proud of his city and jumped at any opportunity to share with his family places like the ROM, High Park and the CNE. He graduated from University of Toronto School of Medicine in 1951 and opened his general practice on Browns Line where he cared for the Alderwood community for over 40 years. He was always proud to be one of the founding doctors of Queensway General Hospital and after he closed his office he continued working on the surgical team there until he was 86 - practicing medicine for 60 years. The years spent in Bala with the Muskoka Rest family, the Twin Lakes Hunt Camp in Noelville, or on family trips exploring Canada were the happiest for all of us. He had an abundance of energy whether it was trekking through the sugar bush with a butterfly net or chopping and stacking wood for hours on end. His patience knew no bounds whether it was spending time with his daughters and grandchildren in the boat fishing or being our chauffeur night and day. Bud was predeceased by his father Charles Maynard, infant daughter Janice, father William Ridley, mother Sarah, wife Valerie (Burns), brother Donald, sister Wilma, and many aunts, uncles and friends. His love of life and commitment to family will live on with his partner Joan, daughters Karen, Diane, Laurel (Kirby Boychuk), Cathy (Jim Lees), Jennifer and chosen daughter Donna. He was an amazing Grampa to David (Amy), Jesse (Joana), Andrew, Julia, Anastassia, Oksana, Emma (Danny), Kevin (Anthony), Madeline and Riley. Proud Great-Grampa to Jillian. His joy and zest for life and his compassion for others earned him the trust and respect of everyone who knew and loved him. We are so very grateful to have had him in our lives and he will be missed greatly. We would like to thank all who added to Dad's quality of life including Susan and Paul King, longtime friend Betty Nichol, Nurse Maricon, Dr. Page and the staff at Credit Valley Rehab 1D. Online condolences can be left on the Ridley Funeral Home site. Donations in Bud's memory can be made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada. Dad loved a good party so at a later date there will be a celebration of his life. In the meantime, enjoy a glass of chocolate milk or a rum and coke in his memory.



