MILLAR, CHARLES It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Father, Grandfather and Papa who passed away peacefully January 14, 2020, in his 98th year. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Jean (2016). He will be sadly missed by his son Derek (Nancy); grandchildren Jenna (James), Charles and Paul; great-granddaughter Evelyn and great-grandson Sebastian. Charles will be remembered most for his tireless work within his Church, the generous and loving support of his family, the love of gardening and the strong business acumen that garnered him success and respect in the Engineering community. Charles will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Humber Heights, 1579 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. Visitation will be at Kopriva-Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville, Friday, January 17th, from 7 – 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Humber Heights, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 17, 2020
