SMALLEY, CHARLES MOORE With sadness, we announce the passing of Moore, in Grimsby, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his wife May (2016) and his sister, Vera Eilleen Moore (2010). Loving father of Susan (predeceased 1989) and Stephen (Pamela Lambert). Moore will also be missed by his grandchildren, Benjamin (Caroline Malcolmson), Peter and Emma and great-grandson, Felix Charles. Moore started his career as an educator in London, holding various teaching and administrative positions for 23 years. He launched his business career first, as a Canadian Tire Dealer in 1972, followed by the opening of the Forbes Ford Dealership in Grimsby in 1984, where he worked until his retirement in 2013. When asked what his hobbies and talents were, he would reply "work"! His favorite place to spend time was at the "lake" (Goderich) with his beloved May. A private family service at the Maitland Cemetery in Goderich will take place at a later date. Thank you to the staff and volunteers at McNally House Hospice for exceptional care, thoughtfulness and consideration during Moore's stay. If desired, memorial donations can be made to McNally House Hospice and the Salvation Army. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2019