CLARKE, CHARLES NEVILLE Passed away at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 96. Much-loved dad to Ed (Karen) and Cathy (Alison), Charles was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Helen, his sister, Betty Doyle and his grandson, Michael. Charles was a WWII veteran who served in North Africa, Italy and Holland as part of the 57th Battery, 1st Anti-Tank Regiment. A longtime resident of Collingwood, Ontario, Charles was born in Toronto and worked there for most of his life. He worked for Coleman Lamps, ES & A Robinson (later, DRG Packaging) and Sinclair Radio Labs (building communications equipment for the Avro Arrow). Outside of work, Charles enjoyed watching Britcoms (Keeping Up Appearances and Are You Being Served? were his favourites), listening to music (especially Willie Nelson), gardening and cooking (he made a mean letcho). While at the Veterans Centre, Charles enjoyed outings to the ROM (a reminder of childhood Sunday visits) and weekly mental gymnastics workouts. A heartfelt thank you to all of the K1W staff and volunteers at the Veterans Centre for their extraordinary kindness and attentive care. A celebration of Charles' life will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery once physical distancing requirements have eased.



