Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Dominic's Parish
625 Atwater Ave
Mississauga, ON
On Sunday, February 16, 2020, Charlie loaded his final truck and shut the loading door for the last time. Chuck was paged by Phyllis to come and be with her. He will join his grandchildren Amanda and Corey as well as his siblings Sean and Madeline and his parents Bridie and Arthur, who have already been delivered to God, while his brother Art and Joan carry on here. Phyllis was attracted to Charlie, one of the "pin-up" boys at a New Toronto bowling alley and they soon began their 62-year journey of marriage. Their tribe grew with Arthur, Colleen (Eric), Charlie (Marie), Marie and John (Kim) and it continues to grow with his 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. His father started a cartage company in 1950 and Charlie, at seventeen years old, began working by his father's side for 21 years as it evolved into McKenna Moving and Storage. He then bought the business from AJ, transformed it into McKenna's Warehouse & Distribution Centres for another 23 years and today, it still remains in the family. R CHIEF has officially retired and is at peace with his SCHMOE. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Dominic's Parish, 625 Atwater Ave., Mississauga, at 10:30 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Canadian Food for Children, www.canadianfoodforchildren.net Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
