THORNTON, Charles P. "Chuck" Born May 14, 1936 in Oakville, ON, died early in the morning of July 25, 2019 in Granite Ridge Retirement Home, Gravenhurst, ON, after a courageous journey of breathing complications and cancer. Chuck will be deeply missed by Pam, his wife and partner of 57 years, as well as his sons Scott (Clare), Bruce (Kimberley) and Paul (Erika). He was a proud Grampy and Poppa of his seven grandchildren Sarah, James, Michael, Kaitlyn, Chad, Benjamin and Max. Chuck spent most of his life growing up in Toronto. Taking over from his father, he was the third generation of a family printing business, G.M. Thornton and Son Ltd., in Leaside. Chuck's parents Helen and Goldwin Thornton predeceased him, as did his sisters Elinore and Carol. Chuck was loyal to Leaside and volunteered many hours and years to various activities within the community. Retiring to Gravenhurst 13 years ago to be close to his cottage on Rankin Island, Lake Muskoka, his sense of community continued in Pine Ridge. Thank you to the nurses and doctors of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge, for their care. The family is so grateful for the amazing nursing staff of Granite Ridge and to LHIN and ParaMed Muskoka Palliative Care. Everyone involved was there when Chuck needed them. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Cavill-Turner Funeral Home, 215-1 Bay Street, Gravenhurst, ON, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with Words of Remembrance at 2:30 p.m. A second visitation will be held in Toronto, ON, at St. Cuthbert's Anglican Church, 1399 Bayview Avenue, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 with Words of Remembrance at 2:30 p.m. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date at the Mickle Cemetery, Gravenhurst, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's memory may be made to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, 75 Ann Street, Bracebridge, ON P1L 2E4 or to the Granite Ridge Residents' Council, 1097 Bethune Drive South, Gravenhurst, ON P1P 0A8. Chuck was a family man, a gentle man with a twinkle in his eye, loyal and true to all he knew. He was very often a person of few words, but when Chuck told a story, you listened!

