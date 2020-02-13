Home

Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Minet's Point Road Chapel
201 Minet's Point Road
Barrie, ON L4N 4C2
(705) 721-1211
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Minet's Point Road Chapel
201 Minet's Point Road
Barrie, ON L4N 4C2
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Minet's Point Road Chapel
201 Minet's Point Road
Barrie, ON L4N 4C2
CHARLES RIDLEY "RID" GROVES Obituary
GROVES, CHARLES RIDLEY "RID" WWII R.C.A.F. Pilot, Aircrew Training, (B.Sc. Forestry, University of Toronto, 1950) Peacefully passed away at Grove Park Home in Barrie on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Beloved husband of Agnes, dear father of Kathryn Ann (Kate) Groves, predeceased by son Robert Charles and by sisters Joyce Walton and Valerie Mais. Proud uncle of John Walton, Anne Tidbury, Sue Polera and Gregory Mais. He was a long term Superintendent of the Midhurst Tree Nursery (RIP 1984), Member of the Probus Club of Barrie, Former Councillor for Vespra Township, Mason, former President and Director of the Huronia Symphony, Barrie. Guests will be received at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home., 30 Worsley St., on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the time we celebrate Rid's life inside the Chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Huronia Symphony or the Probus Club of Barrie and are greatly appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2020
