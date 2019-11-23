BERRIE, CHARLES ROBERT (CHUCK) 1932 – 2019 Chuck passed peacefully on November 7, 2019. Survived by his soul mate and loving wife; Betty of 65 years. Loving father of Judy (Jamie), Lisa (Brian), Sharon and Ed (Shelly). Extremely proud Grampa to Burton, Lily, Stephanie, Rachele and Kelly. Respected and loved by many, was hugely active until he fell sick 2 years ago. A Celebration of Life for Chuck's friends and family, on Saturday, November 30th, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., Bluffers Restaurant, 7 Brimley Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019