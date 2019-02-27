Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES ROBERT WEBSTER. View Sign

WEBSTER, CHARLES ROBERT Born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, March 31, 1926 to Charles William and Eva Muriel (nee Phalen) Webster. He died at Mississauga, Ontario, February 6, 2019. Bob attended public and high school in Grimsby and at Lakefield, Ontario. He enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy Voluntary Reserve in 1944 and sailed in the North Atlantic convoys. Upon returning home in 1946 he completed high school and attended McMaster University. Bob married Kathleen Annie Yeager on September 16, 1950 in Grimsby. He gained work at the British-American oil refinery in Clarkson, Ontario and later transferred to the BA head office in Toronto. Following this he worked at the United Way of Greater Toronto, during which time he returned to McMaster University part time and earned a Masters of Social Work. His career finished up in human resources at Sunnybrook Hospital. Sailing out of Port Credit Yacht Club was a favourite summertime activity and world travel included Europe, Venezuela, Philippines and Caribbean. Bob remained active in the Naval Reserve for many years, he was a Mason and enjoyed Shrine activities. Bob and Kathleen had two children Gwen and Ian, one grandchild Daniel and two great-grandchildren Brayden and Avaya.

