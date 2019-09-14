TURNER, CHARLES ROGER (a.k.a. CHUCKY or ROGER) In Loving Memory April 25, 1951 - January 29, 2019 Charles Roger Turner, 67, passed away on January 29, 2019 in Mississauga, ON. Services were performed by Turner & Porter Funeral Directors on February 5, 2019. Roger, you were the quiet, strong man with the deep laugh we will always remember. You will be missed by all members of your family and friends. Thank you for being part of our wonderful memories. We love you! - The Family of the Late Roger Turner. Condolences can be sent to: [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019