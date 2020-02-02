Home

Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
SCULLION, Judge Charles It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of His Honour Judge Charles Scullion, in his 94th year. After a brief but difficult battle with cancer, Charles passed away peacefully, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. Charles leaves behind his loving spouse of thirty years, Margot Hamilton. He will be sadly missed by his five children, his daughter Kathy Spurrell (deceased Randy), sons Robert (Theresa), Kevin (Shannon), Douglas (Shanti) and Charles (Andrea). He was a beloved Papa to fourteen grandchildren and he will be missed greatly by Karlie Spurrell (Justin), Lizz Barna (Dan), Glen, Trevor, Walter, Duncan, Liam, Cassie, Shaye, Charlie, Cole, Sammy, Trinity and Tate. Charles was a highly respected member of the legal community, where he had a diverse and wide ranging career as a Police Officer, Detective, Crown Attorney and finally Provincial Court Judge, where he retired in 2001. Outside of work, he had many hobbies such as travelling, reading, golfing, fishing and following the news, but his greatest joy was spending time with family. Friends are invited to call at the Turner and Porter Funeral Home, 2180 Hurontario Street, Mississauga, for visitation on Monday, February 3rd from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Charles' family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Trillium Health Services for their support and care of Charles. In lieu of flowers, Charles would have appreciated donations in his name to the or Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be made at turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 2, 2020
