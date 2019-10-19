SWAN, REV. DR. CHARLES B.A. B.Ed. MDiv. Th.M.D.Min. Heritage Funeral Centre regrets to announce the passing of the Rev. Dr. Charles A. Swan of Don Mills, Toronto, in his 89th year, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The son of the late Marcus and Ismay Swan of Bermuda. Charles leaves to cherish his memory, brothers Dawson Swan and Gerald Simons (Sheila) of Bermuda, sisters Greta Edness (Raymond) of New Jersey, Marion Cole (Otha) of Baltimore, Esther Bean (Gerard), Valerie Dill (Carlton-Pepe), sisters-in-law Lucille Parker Swan and Vinola Swan of Bermuda, predeceased sister Joan Dickerson, brothers Dr. Beresford Swan and Alexander Swan of Bermuda, and 14 nieces and 9 nephews of Bermuda. Very special caregiver/Goddaughter Edeva A. Smith. Special friends Edward C.E Smith, Barbara Hartley, Orlando/Brenda Phillips, and Sally Houston. A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Centere Chapel, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, on Friday, October 25th from 1:00 p.m. until the time of The Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to: 'The Eva Smith Bursary c/o Jamaican Canadian Association', 995 Arrow Road, North York, ON M9M 2Z5. Condolences may be left at heritagefuneralcentre.ca
