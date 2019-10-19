Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REV. DR. CHARLES SWAN. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Centre 50 Overlea Blvd. Toronto , ON M4H 1B6 (416)-423-1000 Obituary

SWAN, REV. DR. CHARLES B.A. B.Ed. MDiv. Th.M.D.Min. Heritage Funeral Centre regrets to announce the passing of the Rev. Dr. Charles A. Swan of Don Mills, Toronto, in his 89th year, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The son of the late Marcus and Ismay Swan of Bermuda. Charles leaves to cherish his memory, brothers Dawson Swan and Gerald Simons (Sheila) of Bermuda, sisters Greta Edness (Raymond) of New Jersey, Marion Cole (Otha) of Baltimore, Esther Bean (Gerard), Valerie Dill (Carlton-Pepe), sisters-in-law Lucille Parker Swan and Vinola Swan of Bermuda, predeceased sister Joan Dickerson, brothers Dr. Beresford Swan and Alexander Swan of Bermuda, and 14 nieces and 9 nephews of Bermuda. Very special caregiver/Goddaughter Edeva A. Smith. Special friends Edward C.E Smith, Barbara Hartley, Orlando/Brenda Phillips, and Sally Houston. A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Centere Chapel, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, on Friday, October 25th from 1:00 p.m. until the time of The Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to: 'The Eva Smith Bursary c/o Jamaican Canadian Association', 995 Arrow Road, North York, ON M9M 2Z5. Condolences may be left at



SWAN, REV. DR. CHARLES B.A. B.Ed. MDiv. Th.M.D.Min. Heritage Funeral Centre regrets to announce the passing of the Rev. Dr. Charles A. Swan of Don Mills, Toronto, in his 89th year, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The son of the late Marcus and Ismay Swan of Bermuda. Charles leaves to cherish his memory, brothers Dawson Swan and Gerald Simons (Sheila) of Bermuda, sisters Greta Edness (Raymond) of New Jersey, Marion Cole (Otha) of Baltimore, Esther Bean (Gerard), Valerie Dill (Carlton-Pepe), sisters-in-law Lucille Parker Swan and Vinola Swan of Bermuda, predeceased sister Joan Dickerson, brothers Dr. Beresford Swan and Alexander Swan of Bermuda, and 14 nieces and 9 nephews of Bermuda. Very special caregiver/Goddaughter Edeva A. Smith. Special friends Edward C.E Smith, Barbara Hartley, Orlando/Brenda Phillips, and Sally Houston. A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Centere Chapel, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, on Friday, October 25th from 1:00 p.m. until the time of The Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to: 'The Eva Smith Bursary c/o Jamaican Canadian Association', 995 Arrow Road, North York, ON M9M 2Z5. Condolences may be left at heritagefuneralcentre.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close