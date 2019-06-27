TAYLOR, CHARLES July 22, 1947 - June 13, 2019 Son of Robert Taylor and Gwendolyn Taylor (Burns); husband to Stephanie Taylor; father to Patrice (late), Jai, Judah, Jason, Jesse, Jalaia-Marie (late) and Joshua. Grandfather to Jayshon, Lejai, Syncair, Jericho, Judea, Job (late) and John; Great-grandfather to Josiah; brother to Arnold Taylor (late), Shirley (Eugene) Harvey (late), Judy (Preston) Dill, Sandra (Vincent) Outerbridge and Pat (Al) O'Connor; uncle to Cameron (late), Shane, Sherry (late), Keisha, Patrina, Tisheea, Tajai, Kyle and Tiffany. Numerous other family and friends. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service in our chapel at 11 a.m. Cremation.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 27, 2019