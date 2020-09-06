HEWINS, CHARLES THOMAS WILLIAM Charlie passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, in his 84th year. He fought a long and exhaustive fight against leukemia. He will be greatly missed by his wife Linda, sons, Jordan and Niels, granddaughter Shayla Jean Fullerton and brother David Hewins. Also, he will be sadly missed by the family of the late Diana Rugard Hewins. Charlie worked for many years supervising large construction projects in Toronto. In latter years, he founded Jorniels Design Construction, where he concentrated on the renovation, restoration and construction of projects of all sizes. His latest building achievement was the design and construction of his and Linda's home on Lake Ontario. He will be sadly missed by family and friends for his willingness to help and offer advice and knowledge. A celebration of Charles's life will be held at a later date, where family and friends will have the opportunity to share stories about "Mr. Right". Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com