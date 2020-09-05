EDQUIST, Charles Verne Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by love, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Lillian (Lilholt) for 63 years. Loving father to Carl (Sheila), Marilyn (Bill), Eric (Alex) and Graham (Patty). Proud grandfather to 10 and great-grandfather to 6. Predeceased by his parents Carl Ferdinand (Charles) and Thea Emily (Staff) Edquist and his sisters Elsie and Jane and brothers Johnny and Roy. Verne will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. A true gentleman, Verne is best known for his work as Glenn Gould's piano tuner. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Thompson House for their kind and compassionate care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.