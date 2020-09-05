1/1
Charles Verne EDQUIST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDQUIST, Charles Verne Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by love, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Lillian (Lilholt) for 63 years. Loving father to Carl (Sheila), Marilyn (Bill), Eric (Alex) and Graham (Patty). Proud grandfather to 10 and great-grandfather to 6. Predeceased by his parents Carl Ferdinand (Charles) and Thea Emily (Staff) Edquist and his sisters Elsie and Jane and brothers Johnny and Roy. Verne will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. A true gentleman, Verne is best known for his work as Glenn Gould's piano tuner. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Thompson House for their kind and compassionate care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved