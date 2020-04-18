CHARLES W. DISLEY
DISLEY, CHARLES W. Passed away quietly on April 11, 2020, at the age of 89, in Brampton, Ontario. Charles (Charlie) leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Beverley Jean Disley (née Payne). Loving father of Dayle Foley (deceased) and Kenneth (Susanne). Proud grandfather of Jayna, Jason (Cindy), Gordon, Douglas and Rebecca. Survived by great-grandchildren, Avery, Olivia and Gavin. Charlie, a former Ontario Provincial Police officer, worked with the Bancroft, Caledon and Oak Ridges detachments. There will be a Celebration of Life at a time and date to be determined, when we are all able to be together again. Charlie had a loving spirit, he was a good and kind man. We will miss you.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
