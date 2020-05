Or Copy this URL to Share

WAGMAN, CHARLES A sharp, witty, funny, compassionate man, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Princess Margaret Hospital. Loving, caring and incredibly awesome husband of Francine. Wonderful and proud father and father-in-law of Jerod and Dana. Dear brother of Dennis, Shale and his partner Denise. Devoted grandfather of Julia and Samuel.



