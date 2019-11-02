Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES WILLIAM HENDRICK. View Sign Obituary

HENDRICK, CHARLES WILLIAM March 13, 1941 - October 30, 2019 The world just lost a truly wonderful man. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles William Hendrick. On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounded by family, Charlie peacefully passed away in his sleep after a short battle with Pancreatic cancer. Charlie will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Anne, son Billy, daughter Laurie (Lane Oseen), grandsons Kaden and Jake, siblings Pat, Alfie and Wendy and his many in-laws. Charlie was a man of few words but when he spoke, people smiled – it was funny. His laugh was loud and powerful, one that forced people to laugh with him. You could always find Charlie helping a neighbour out. He loved mowing lawns, raking leaves, blowing snow, always helping those in need. Charlie was a warm, gentle and caring soul - a true gentleman. His strength, courage, and humour were an inspiration to us all and will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his family, friends and neighbours. He loved spending time at the West Scarborough Seniors Club where you could often find him filling up the cookie jar or making coffee for everyone. A Mass and celebration of life will be held at Presentation Manor (61 Fairfax Crescent) in Scarborough on Tuesday, November 5th – 1:00 p.m. viewing, 2:00 p.m. Mass followed by food and drinks to celebrate Charlie's life. In lieu of flowers, Charlie's wishes were that donations be made to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

