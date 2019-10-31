TOOLE, CHARLES WILLIAM STUART Stuart transitioned at Southlake Hospital on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Stuart was Father to Jordan and Mark (predeceased), partner to Dorothy and Grandfather to Carlie and Katie (Denise – predeceased), Mitchell and Sydney and "Papa Stu" to William Peirce. He will also be missed by his Big Sister, Earla. Over his 84 years, Stu enriched the lives of the Toole, Hancock and Peirce families. Stuart will be honoured in the fullness of time.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2019