HOLLWEY, CHARLES WM. RANDALL On May 6, 2020, at the age of 66, Randy lost his year-long battle with cancer. Dear son of Ross Hollwey (predeceased) and Peggy Dysart. Husband and best friend of Lisa Robinsky. He was much-loved by aunts Shirley Meech (predeceased), Betty Busby and their families; in-laws Elli Kester, Susie and Chris Cunningham. Randy was creative, always working with his hands, building, writing and painting and, luckily for us, most inspired in the kitchen. He was so grateful to his many friends who made his life so rich and full and helped and supported him through this past year. Hopefully we will get together soon to celebrate his life somewhere near the water...his favorite place to be. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 12, 2020.