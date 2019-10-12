BASEK, CHARLIE April 28, 1928 – October 8, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of Charlie at his home in Oakville, Ontario. He leaves behind his wife Ida, his son Michel and his wife Suzanne, his daughter Sueellen and her husband Ken, his brothers and their families in the Czech Republic, as well his nephew Steve and his wife Pattie, niece Kelly and her husband Tom, niece Trina and niece Sherry and her husband Hugh. He also leaves behind a circle of friends and business associates which he acquired over the last 70 years of his life. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019