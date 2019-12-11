BUGEYA, CHARLIE SAVIOUR It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Charlie on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Tessie. Cherished father of Joanne and David (Maryke). Devoted and caring Nannu to Kayla, Jonathan, Matthew and Rebecca. Charlie will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends both here in Canada and Malta. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 9:15 a.m., on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scarborough Health Network. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019