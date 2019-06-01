GARRAD, CHARLIE WILLIAM Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Ella, stepfather of Kim Kruse and his wife Kristina and grandfather of Kayley. Charlie played the role of Kim's father from a young age and he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. He was a dedicated Archaeologist, who mentored and earned the respect of many students throughout his life. Charlie's character and devotion contributed to the success of archaeology in Canada. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Urn interment to follow at York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ontario Archaeological Society. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019