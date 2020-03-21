|
|
BON, Charlotte Peacefully passed on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home at Cedarbrook Lodge. She was 89 years old. Charlotte was born in Germany on April 14, 1930 to Eduard and Else Goerke. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Bon, sister-in-law to Leszek and Lotti, who both predeceased her. Cherished mother of Gary (Debbie) and Christopher (Katherin). Caring and proud grandmother to Matthew, Jennifer, and Karolina. Missed by Mary, Nancy and longtime friends, Roswitha Bodin, Mrs. Ellie Russel and Zosia Markowska. Charlotte met Walter in Poland at 10 years of age. She immigrated to Canada and they married soon after. Charlotte was grateful for the life she lived here in Toronto. This was a life shared with family and close friends. Charlotte will always be remembered for her tremendous love of nature and the outdoors. Charlotte's happiest times were when cooking delicious meals and listening to classical music. Charlotte's love for her family and cheerful conversations with her friends will be missed. Our fondest memories of Charlotte will endure forever. Special thanks to the staff at Cedarbrook Lodge. A small Memorial Service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery (625 Birchmount Rd., 416- 267-8229) at the gravesite at 1:00 p.m., April 14, 2020.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020