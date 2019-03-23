HERBERT, Charlotte (Sheila) Passed away peacefully in her 91st year on March 20, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Bill Herbert and her daughter Susan Birrell (Steve). She leaves behind her daughter Heather (London, England) and son Bill (Denise) (Kelowna, BC). Much loved Grandmother to Beth Sloan (Aaron), Mike Birrell (Carrie), Stefan Herbert (Bern, Switzerland), Graham Schleppe (Kelowna) and Caley Akinci (Deren) (Vancouver). Treasured Great-Gran to Megan and Jared Sloan and Martin and Conner Birrell. Beloved friend to June and Don Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Scott Mission in Toronto, a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Condolences www.rskane.ca.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte (Sheila) HERBERT.
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019