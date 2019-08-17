McDONALD, CHARLOTTE "ALICE" With great sadness we announce the passing of Alice on August 15, 2019 in her 87th year. In 1953, both Alice and the love of her life, Wilson (Wish), came to Canada from Northern Ireland. They met when she was only 14 and they spent 60 wonderful years together. She is survived by her three children Debbie (Bob), Frank and John (Kim) and was grandmother to Brad (Jenn), Michael, Adam (Cathie), Keegan and Spencer. She was blessed with great-grandchildren and they lovingly referred to her as "wee" granny, no explanation required. At Alice's specific and written instructions she will be cremated and there will be no service. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.

