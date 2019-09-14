JONES, CHARLOTTE PATRICIA ANNE Charlotte Patricia Anne Jones (known to friends as Pat) of Etobicoke passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 10, 2019 at 3 a.m. at the age of 88. Pat was born in London, Middlesex County, on April 6, 1931. She was the beloved wife of Eric Stuart Jones, mother of Pamela Susan Jones and Deborah Charlotte Jones (George Radchenko). Proud grandmother to Devon (Rob), Rheanna (Mike), Jenna (Alex), Jake and Brandon (Amanda) as well as great-grandmother to Madelyn and Marcus. In her honour, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Wildlife Foundation (www.cwf-fcf.org). If you have any memories to share, they can be posted on the Guest Book on the Glendale Funeral Home website. Her friends are invited to join us in a celebration of her life at the Glendale Funeral Home (1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, M9W 5T1) on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2-5 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019