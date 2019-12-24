Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHELSEA JOHN THIEL. View Sign Obituary

THIEL, CHELSEA JOHN December 10, 1923 - December 21, 2019 Passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his first wife Valerie (nee Fawcett). He leaves behind his wife Lucille (nee Allain) and his children, Andrea, Michael and Stefanie and grandchildren, Justin, Emilie, Chelsea, Avery and Julian. Born in Zurich, Ontario, Chelsea graduated from the University of Western's School of Medicine in 1950. He was a veteran of both WWII and the Korean War and retired from the military with the rank of Lt. Col. His medical career took him around the world before settling in Peterborough, where he had a long career as an anaesthetist. A private funeral service will take place at a later date. In memory of Chelsea, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at highlandparkfuneral

