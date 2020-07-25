1/1
CHERIE BARBARA DAVIDSON
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHERIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIDSON, CHERIE BARBARA (nee DEGUERRE) July 7, 1928 - July 23, 2020 On July 23, 2020, at Extendicare in Mississauga, at age 92. Daughter of Maurice Frank DeGuerre and Lillian Barbara DeGuerre Olds (nee Libby). Beloved wife of the late Ian Davidson. Loving mother of the late Frank (Gail), Virginia Meddick (Paul), Lorne (Susan), Cheryl (John Seeback), Wendy Stewart (Bill), and Bruce (Leanne). Devoted grandmother of 8 dearly-loved grandchildren (John, Barbara, Jennifer, Ian, Lily, William, Mark and Sarah) and 7 great-grandchildren. Adoptive mother to many animals through the years. Cherie grew up in Toronto and moved to Meadowvale in 1948 where she and Ian raised their six children. She spent 48 unforgettable years at the farm and Meadowvale Stables enjoying her family and many friends (animals and pets included). They moved to Georgetown in 1996 where Cherie met many more cherished friends and neighbours. In addition to her love of animals, Cherie will be lovingly remembered for her undying support of her children and grandchildren in their many adventures; her love of the outdoors; weekends at the cottage in Muskoka; walks on the farm; and picnics at the pond in Caledon. Cherie will always live in our hearts and memories. Donations may be made to the Ontario Human Society. A celebration of life will be held later when conditions permit.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 25, 2020
Cheryl and family - So sorry for your loss - thinking about you and saying a prayer for your mom
Julie Lillie
Friend
July 25, 2020
I will never forget Cherie and Ian’s 50th anniversary. She was all dolled up and wore her fluffy bedroom slippers. That was Cherie.
Barbara Libby Brown
Family
July 25, 2020
I remember Cherie at the Caledon ski club, driving herself and meeting her children and grand-children for lunch. She was such a nice and beautiful woman. Her children were lucky to have her as their mother.
Francine Blackburn
Friend
July 25, 2020
I will always miss her. RIP Cherie
Les
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved