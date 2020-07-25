DAVIDSON, CHERIE BARBARA (nee DEGUERRE) July 7, 1928 - July 23, 2020 On July 23, 2020, at Extendicare in Mississauga, at age 92. Daughter of Maurice Frank DeGuerre and Lillian Barbara DeGuerre Olds (nee Libby). Beloved wife of the late Ian Davidson. Loving mother of the late Frank (Gail), Virginia Meddick (Paul), Lorne (Susan), Cheryl (John Seeback), Wendy Stewart (Bill), and Bruce (Leanne). Devoted grandmother of 8 dearly-loved grandchildren (John, Barbara, Jennifer, Ian, Lily, William, Mark and Sarah) and 7 great-grandchildren. Adoptive mother to many animals through the years. Cherie grew up in Toronto and moved to Meadowvale in 1948 where she and Ian raised their six children. She spent 48 unforgettable years at the farm and Meadowvale Stables enjoying her family and many friends (animals and pets included). They moved to Georgetown in 1996 where Cherie met many more cherished friends and neighbours. In addition to her love of animals, Cherie will be lovingly remembered for her undying support of her children and grandchildren in their many adventures; her love of the outdoors; weekends at the cottage in Muskoka; walks on the farm; and picnics at the pond in Caledon. Cherie will always live in our hearts and memories. Donations may be made to the Ontario Human Society. A celebration of life will be held later when conditions permit.



