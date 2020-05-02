ALLEN, CHERIE MADELINE October 26, 1933 - April 15, 2020 Suddenly, on April 15, 2020, at the age of 86, in Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital. Beloved partner to George MacNabb for 20 years, and mother to Dana (Lya) Beeton of Oakville, Jaye (Jane) Beeton of Dartmouth, NS. and Todd Beeton of Abbotsford, BC. Born and raised in the Beach area of Toronto, Cherie was drawing since she could hold a pencil. In the 1970s. she was greatly influenced by Three Schools on Brunswick Avenue, taking courses in life drawing, painting and sculpture from many well-known artists. Cherie worked in all mediums from water colours to collage and oil painting. She presented her work wherever she lived. In 1988, she moved to Southhampton and began a new phase of her life. She retrained as a PSW and worked for many years at a local nursing home. She also became active with the Southampton Artists Cooperative Art Gallery and presented her work at several art shows in Southampton, Owen Sound and London. Cherie returned to Toronto in 2002 to be with her new partner George MacNabb. In 2010, they moved to Picton, Ontario. Cherie continued to paint, garden and enjoy her new-found life and home. Her creative talent was not limited to just her canvases. Every apartment or house she lived in was tastefully decorated. She had a real knack for selecting the right colours and decorations. Cherie was a lovely, strong and creative woman with a beautiful smile, and great sense of humour. Fondly remembered by many who knew her, she will be deeply missed by her step-sister Janice (Brian) Bobbie of Toronto, and step-mother Sheila Allen. She leaves behind grandchildren, John, Aaron, Chris and Kayli, of Toronto, and Jacob, Jeremy and Joseph of Nova Scotia. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will occur at a later date.



