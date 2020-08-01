CHERRY GOODWIN

GOODWIN, CHERRY Passed away peacefully on July 13 2020 at the age of 69. Cherry was a beautiful, kind, clever, witty, and vivacious woman. Cherry had obtained her B.Sc. in Social Studies in the UK before immigrating to Canada and becoming a proud Canadian. She embarked on a teaching career once her children started high school, earning her B.Ed and becoming a respected elementary schoolteacher for the Peel Board of Education, from which she retired in 2013. Whilst teaching she continued her own education, on a part time basis, earning her M.Ed and was more than half way through completing her Ph.D before illness intervened. Through her unconditional love and unwavering support, Cherry made a wonderful life for her family, as a wife, mother and Nana. Her family is extremely fortunate to have had her in their lives. Her positivity, sense of decency, compassion, generosity and sense of humour made a lasting impact on her family and all who came to know her. Cherry is survived and will be forever loved by her husband Stephen, children Christopher (Cindy), Samantha, (John Paul), grandchildren Brody, Sadie and Briony, sister-in-law Vicky and nieces Amy and Sally. Cherry was cremated and a private Funeral Service was held. In memory of Cherry, please consider making a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
.