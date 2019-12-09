Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHERYL ANN PHILLIPS. View Sign Obituary

PHILLIPS, CHERYL ANN With family by her side, on December 4, 2019, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 65. Beloved wife of the late Jim (2014). Loving mother of Michael (Sarah), Bobby (Erin) and Christopher. Proud Gramma of Adrianna, Madelynne, Eric and Evie. Dear sister of Carol (Bert) and aunt of Brent (Andrea) and the late Adrienne. Caring niece of Irene. Cheryl happily retired to Niagara-on-the-Lake a year ago and became an active member of the community. She will be missed by many friends. At her request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held in Niagara-on-the-Lake at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at



