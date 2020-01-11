|
|
PHILLIPS, CHERYL ANN With family by her side, on December 4, 2019, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 65. Beloved wife of the late Jim (2014). Loving mother of Michael (Sarah), Bobby (Erin) and Christopher. Proud gramma of Adrianna, Madelynne, Eric and Evie. Dear sister of Carol (Bert) and aunt of Brent (Andrea) and the late Adrienne. Caring niece of Irene. Cheryl happily retired to Niagara-on-the-Lake a year ago and became an active member of the community. She will be missed by many friends. At her request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Queen's Landing, Imperial Ballroom, 155 Byron Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake, from 1-4 p.m. For those who wish to stay in NOTL, rooms have been reserved at a discounted rate. Please contact Queen's Landing directly and mention the Phillips group. An open house drop-in will be held afterwards. Inquiries may be sent to Michael, Bobby, or Chris at [email protected] For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020