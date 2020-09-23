CHERYL GIBSON

CHERYL MARJORIE GIBSON Aged 64, passed away on September 17, 2020, with her loving family by her side, after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer. Cheryl will forever be remembered for her unwavering strength, courage and tenacity. She was a gentle matriarch to all of those she took under her wing, providing guidance, fashion advice, a healthy dose of tough love and her fearless mama bear like protection. She lived her life for others and her generosity and selflessness knew no bounds. To her family she was an angel that walked among them. Loving wife and soulmate of Ed for over 44 years; cherished mother of Rae and Christine; adored grandmother of Romi, Gibson, Idris and Noam; and mother-in-law to Shai and Gabriel. Cheryl is survived by her mother, Pauline; siblings, Jenny, Joe, Paul, and Shawn; and sister-in-law to Terry, Rhonda, Clarke, Carol, Sheila and Michelle. She will also be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews and many friends that she made throughout her life. The family wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff of Princess Margaret Hospital and have requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in Cheryl's name. A graveside service will be held at THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa (South of Taunton Road and off of Dryden Boulevard, 905-579-6787), on Saturday, September 26th at 11 a.m. However, due to COVID-19, attendance is limited. If attending, please wear something that reminds you of Cheryl. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store