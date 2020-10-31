TALBOT, CHERYL JOAN December 4, 1944 - October 9, 2020 Cheryl Joan Talbot passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her parents David Talbot and Muriel Talbot (nee McLeod). Survived by her loving sister Candace Cameron and dear cousin David Dalton and his wife Mary. Cherished aunt to Jeffrey (Lori) and Matthew. Beloved great-aunt to Emily, Abbey, Ashley and Jacob. Cheryl graduated from Runnymede Collegiate Institute in 1963 and was admitted to the St. Joseph's Hospital Nursing program where she made many lifelong friends who she stayed in touch with through evenings of long-distance phone calls and class reunions. She graduated in 1967 and spent her entire career as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital. Upon retiring, Cheryl packed up her life in Toronto and moved to idyllic East Lake Road in Prince Edward County where she had been working to restore a lovely farm home. Cheryl made a beautiful home there and enjoyed long walks at Sandbanks Provincial Park with her beloved and very spoiled dogs Toby and later Rosie. Cheryl was active in retirement and enjoyed art classes, yard work and visiting with her many friends and neighbours. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Loyalist Humane Society.



