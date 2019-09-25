RHIND, Cheryl Lee Passed away suddenly at her home in Toronto, on Sunday September 22, 2019, at the age of 60. Loving daughter of Iva Rhind and the late David. Dearest sister of Wayne and his wife Jackie and their family Emma, Scott, Cole and Charlotte. Cheryl was raised and attended school in Nobleton, until moving to Toronto. She was a longtime employee of the University of Toronto. Private funeral arrangements are entrusted with Turner and Porter, Butler Chapel, Etobicoke.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019